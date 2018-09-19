Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marketer Cleared In $5.7M Rite Aid Kickback Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury has cleared the co-owner of an Atlanta-based marketing company of 30 criminal charges related to a $5.7 million kickback scheme, withstanding the testimony of two other defendants, including a former Rite Aid executive, who had pled guilty.

Vince Taylor, the co-owner of marketing company Nuvision, faced fraud charges stemming from his supposed awareness of a scheme orchestrated by Nuvision co-owner Larry Nuckols and former Rite Aid VP for advertising James Pilsner, but he was cleared of all counts Friday.

Pilsner, a Harrisburg resident, was accused of taking kickbacks from Nuckols in exchange for having Rite Aid send Nuvision $45.3 million in...

September 19, 2018

