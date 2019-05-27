Fiat Chrysler Floats Forming $37B Auto Co. With Renault

Law360 (May 27, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler, led by Sullivan & Cromwell and Darrois Villey, said Monday it is hoping to merge with Renault to form a $36.5 billion company and the world’s No. 3 global automotive player. The offer floated by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV proposes combining into a new company that will be held 50% by Fiat Chrysler’s shareholders and 50% by Renault SA’s investors. Italy-based Fiat Chrysler said the offer comes after the two companies were discussing a potential collaboration as they looked at ways to develop and implement new technologies. The combined company would be the third-largest global original equipment manager, according to...

