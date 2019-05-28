Political Ties Compromise German Arrest Warrants, ECJ Says

Law360, London (May 28, 2019, 1:40 PM BST) -- Public prosecutors in Germany are too closely tied to political appointees to be trusted to make independent decisions on whether to issue an arrest warrant for European citizens, an upper court for the European Union has ruled. Politically biased decisions about seeking arrests are a risk in European Union member states, including Germany, where elected officials could exert control over public prosecutors, the Court of Justice of the European Union said Monday. Member states must be free from political pressure if they are to issue European arrest warrants, even in cases in which a domestic court or judge has already made an...

