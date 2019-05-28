Torys, Evershed Steer NFI's £320M UK Bus Biz Buy

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Canadian bus and aftermarket parts maker NFI Group said Tuesday it has agreed to buy U.K. counterpart Alexander Dennis for £320 million ($405 million), in a Torys and Evershed-led deal that signals NFI’s acceleration toward becoming a global entity. NFI Group Inc. said it will buy Alexander Dennis Ltd. on a cash-free, debt-free basis, noting that the deal will be funded through its existing credit facility, a new $300 million facility with similar terms and the issuance of roughly 1.5 million NFI stock to certain ADL shareholders. NFI said the transaction drew approximately $420 million from its credit facilities. “This is...

