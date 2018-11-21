Justices Skip Students' Challenge To Trans Bathroom Rights

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away an appeal from a group of Philadelphia-area students challenging their school district’s policy of allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. The high court denied a petition for writ of certioriari from the students, who originally sought an injunction against the Boyertown Area School District in Berks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. The students had claimed the district’s policy violated their privacy and argued that the district had single-user, non-gender-specific bathrooms that transgender students could use instead. As is customary, the high court did not give a...

