Apple Denied A Rehearing On 'Tainted' PTAB Reviews

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Top judges at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said board decisions refusing to invalidate two call-routing patents were legally sound, following complaints from Apple that the reviews had been tainted by a series of behind-the-scenes communications. The PTAB in an order Friday denied Apple Inc.’s request for a rehearing and left in place two November 2017 inter partes review decisions that found the iPhone maker failed to show various claims in Voip-Pal.com's patents are invalid because they would have been obvious. Apple’s request came after three senior PTAB judges, including the board’s chief judge, ruled that letters Voip-Pal’s former CEO...

