Justices Turn Away Chevron Workers' 401(k) Fee Challenge

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from a proposed class of current and former Chevron workers to review the Ninth Circuit's dismissal of their case alleging that the company's failure to ensure its 401(k) plan paid reasonable record-keeping fees and offered wise investment options cost them tens of millions of dollars.

In its order list, the high court denied a writ of certiorari to the proposed class of plan participants seeking to revive their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Chevron Corp. and its investment committee. The participants had petitioned the Supreme Court for review in April,...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3791 Employee Retirement

Date Filed

April 3, 2019

