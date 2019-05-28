Deals Rumor Mill: Alibaba, Petrobras, Nutreco

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Alibaba is mulling listing in Hong Kong, the Wall Street Journal reported early Tuesday. According to the report, the Chinese e-commerce giant plans to sell new shares if it floats in Hong Kong. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the talks about an offering are still in their early stages. The company previously went public in 2014 and raised $25 billion in what the New York Stock Exchange has said was the largest IPO of all time. Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras is getting close to selling a pair of oilfields, Reuters reported early Tuesday. Citing a pair of anonymous...

