Reed Smith Adds Partner To NY Capital Markets Group

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has added a former Sullivan & Cromwell LLP commodities and derivatives attorney as a partner in its New York office, where her practice specialties will include financial technology. Christine Trent Parker has joined the firms's futures and derivatives and capital markets groups. She is expert in the latest developments in cryptocurrencies, fintech and blockchain, and the legislative and regulatory measures attempting to oversee them, according to the firm. "Being a commodities derivatives lawyer is a pretty narrow niche. Reed Smith sort of sat me down and walked me through their practice and it was absolutely fantastic," she told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS