Wilson Sonsini Guides Online Fashion Retailer's $200M IPO

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- E-commerce fashion business Revolve Group on Tuesday established the price range for its Wilson Sonsini-led initial public offering that is slated to raise $200 million if shares price at midpoint. Private equity-backed Revolve Group LLC said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it is gearing up for a roughly 11.8 million-share offering, estimated at $16 to $18 per share. Revolve said that the offering will be comprised of about 2.9 million shares offered by the company and approximately 8.8 million shares being offered by shareholders TSG Consumer Partners and Capretto LLC. In addition to the offering size,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS