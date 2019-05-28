Cox Shoots Back At Bubba The Love Sponge's Firing Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Cox Media has fired back against radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, arguing that his own alleged actions tampering with Nielsen ratings led to his getting axed from a competing company, not any alleged actions by Cox as he claims in a suit. Cox, which used to employ the radio host whose legal name is Bubba Clem, filed an answer to his lawsuit Friday in Florida state court. The company argued his claims that it conspired to get him off the air are barred because any harm he suffered resulted from his own actions, including his efforts to secretly manipulate ratings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS