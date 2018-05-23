Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Memo On 'Vanishing' Apps Sufficient: DC Circ.

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected a public interest group's argument that the White House's use of self-destructing message apps violates federal law on presidential record keeping, saying a previous White House memo sufficiently instructs its staff to comply with the law.

Government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which has challenged President Donald Trump on several fronts, was trying to get the court to overturn a policy that it says allows the president's staff to skirt the Presidential Records Act by using apps that kill messages once they've been received.

However, the court ruled Tuesday that because...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

May 23, 2018

