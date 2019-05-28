Judge Matsch, 88, Who Handled Okla. City Bombing Trial, Dies

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Senior U.S. District Judge Richard P. Matsch, who served on the federal bench in Denver for more than 45 years and oversaw the Oklahoma City bombing trials, died Sunday, the court announced. He was 88. Judge Matsch was remembered by former clerks and other members of the Colorado bar as a tough and exacting jurist with a down-to-earth style who did not suffer fools or tolerate laziness, and who held himself and those in his courtroom to the highest standards of professional excellence and fairness. "He was intellectually the judge that appearing in front of him made your knees quake," Raymond...

