DC Circ. Revives Suit Claiming DC Underpaid Health Insurer

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit claiming that the District of Columbia tanked a health insurer by underpaying it, finding that the suit raises new claims that weren't already covered when the insurer went through reorganization.

D.C. Circuit Chief Judge Merrick Garland wrote in the 3-0 opinion that D.C. Healthcare Systems Inc., the only shareholder of insurer D.C. Chartered Health Plan, could pursue its claims in federal court. The panel reversed the DC District Court's decision that the superior court that approved Chartered's rehabilitation plan already decided on Healthcare Systems' claims.

Judge Garland wrote that the district's superior court only decided...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

October 10, 2017

Law Firms

