Cissna's Legacy: USCIS As An Enforcement Agency

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Francis Cissna, who handed in his resignation Friday, has been among the most productive agents of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, expanding the agency’s role in immigration enforcement and systematically slowing down legal immigration, attorneys said. A spokesperson for USCIS confirmed Tuesday that Cissna had resigned at the request of President Donald Trump effective June 1. The spokesperson and a White House official declined to comment on Cissna’s successor. But Ken Cuccinelli, who White House officials confirmed last week will be tapped for an immigration position within the Department of Homeland Security, is reportedly expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS