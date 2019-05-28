Switchback Energy Acquisition Files Confidential IPO Plans

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp., a blank check company formed by oil and gas industry veterans and private equity investors, said Tuesday it has confidentially filed plans with regulators to conduct an initial public offering. Dallas-based Switchback did not list a fundraising estimate in a news release announcing its IPO plans. A message to the company was not immediately returned. "The initial public offering is expected to commence after the [Securities and Exchange Commission] completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," Switchback said in its news release. Switchback is led by Scott McNeill, Jim Mutrie and Josh Rosinski, former...

