Wilson Sonsini Leads $5.5M Fundraise For Invoice Co. Crowdz

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Digital invoicing firm Crowdz said Tuesday a recent funding round snapped up $5.5 million from investors including Barclays, helping the Wilson Sonsini-led company ramp up marketing, development and hiring as it rolls out its blockchain-based payment organization platform.

San Jose, California-based startup Crowdz said in a statement that Barclays Bank and Bold Capital Partners led the Series A funding round. TFX Capital Partners, Techstars Ventures and First Derivatives also contributed to the fundraising effort.

Crowdz said the funds will be used in support of its so-called invoice exchange program, which allows businesses to digitize and better organize invoices while improving the...

