Canada Urges Int'l Court To Shred Paper Co.'s NAFTA Claim

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Canadian government is urging an international tribunal in The Hague to throw out an American paper mill’s claim that it’s owed CA$70 million ($51.89 million) under the North American Free Trade Agreement after Nova Scotia helped rescue a competing paper plant. Canada’s Trade Law Bureau said in recent documents filed with the Permanent Court of Arbitration that Resolute Forest Products cannot be awarded the claim because the Nova Scotia government did not discriminate against it by offering a package of tax breaks, loans and discounted electricity to the rival buyer of a mill in Port Hawkesbury. Resolute brought the claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS