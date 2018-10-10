DOJ Says It's Being Left Out Of Upcoming CVS-Aetna Hearing

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the judge overseeing the court review of its deal clearing CVS' purchase of Aetna that the hearing scheduled for next month risks leaving the government out of the process. The DOJ filed a motion seeking clarity from U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on Friday, arguing that the plan outlined for the June 4 hearing excludes the government from meaningfully participating and fails to give “adequate deference” to the agency’s prosecutorial discretion. “Unless the procedure is modified as described below, the hearing would be unfair, unreliable and contrary to the intent of Congress in passing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS