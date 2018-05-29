Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Preserves Disability Applicants' Court Access

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Social Security disability benefit applicants can ask federal judges to review administrative denials of their applications even if they miss the deadline for an agency-level appeal, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, clearing up a circuit split.

The high court's unanimous decision reversed the Sixth Circuit and held that people such as Ricky Lee Smith, who miss the deadline for appealing an administrative law judge's denial of their application to the Social Security Administration's appeals council, have the right under the Social Security Act to take their cases to court.

That is because the law entitles disability benefit applicants to judicial...

Case Information

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2864 Social Security: SSID Tit. XVI 

Date Filed

May 29, 2018

