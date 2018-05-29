High Court Preserves Disability Applicants' Court Access

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Social Security disability benefit applicants can ask federal judges to review administrative denials of their applications even if they miss the deadline for an agency-level appeal, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, clearing up a circuit split. The high court's unanimous decision reversed the Sixth Circuit and held that people such as Ricky Lee Smith, who miss the deadline for appealing an administrative law judge's denial of their application to the Social Security Administration's appeals council, have the right under the Social Security Act to take their cases to court. That is because the law entitles disability benefit applicants to judicial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS