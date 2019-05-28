Hedge Fund Ups SeaWorld Stake, Lands More Board Seats

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund Hill Path Capital on Tuesday lifted its SeaWorld stake to 34.5% and secured the right to add directors to the theme park operator’s board, news that comes as Pacific Alliance Group is paring down its holdings in the Florida-based company. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said in a statement that the arrangement will see Hill Path Capital LP buy 13.2 million of its shares — worth roughly $360 million based on Friday’s closing price — from Asian investment firm Pacific Alliance Group and name up to three directors. SeaWorld also said it will buy back another 5.6 million shares from PAG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS