Cisco's Rehearing Bid Offers Nothing New, SRI Tells Fed. Circ.

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- SRI International Inc. has told the Federal Circuit that Cisco Systems Inc. is relying on arguments a panel already rejected to encourage the full court to consider invalidating two cybersecurity patents, which would undo a $24 million infringement verdict. SRI urged the Federal Circuit on Wednesday to shoot down Cisco's May 10 petition for rehearing, saying it largely relies on a dissenting opinion that the two-judge majority reviewed and rejected. The debate is whether SRI's patents are directed at abstract concepts not eligible for patent protection, with the majority saying they're not, and Cisco and the dissenting judge arguing otherwise. ...

