FDA Rolls Eyes At Drug Co.'s 'Financial Distress' Claim

Law360, Los Angeles (May 28, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration urged a California federal judge Tuesday to toss a drug research company's suit alleging the agency caused its "complete annihilation" by publishing a disciplinary letter, saying the company's claim for "intentional infliction of financial distress" isn't even a legal cause of action. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, attorneys for the FDA argued that a claim for financial distress brought by India-based Semler Research Center Pvt Ltd. after regulators investigated the company and found data integrity concerns with the company's drug research is not cognizable and there is no legal authority to back it...

