Travel Sites Don't Owe Ski Town Taxes, Colo. High Court Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Expedia and several other travel websites don't owe the resort town of Breckenridge, Colorado, accommodation taxes because they’re not the actual renters of the hotel rooms, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a split decision. While three justices said the lower court’s decision should be upheld and three decided it should be reversed, Justice Melissa Hart did not participate, resulting in a split decision upholding the judgment of the Colorado Court of Appeals. There was no further discussion of the case by the state high court and it wasn’t stated why Hart did not participate. Blain Myhre, an attorney with...

