EEOC's Lipnic Recalls #MeToo Progress, Equal Pay Regrets

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission made strides in combating sexual harassment and age discrimination during Commissioner Victoria Lipnic's 28 months as acting chair, but the recent court-ordered revival of the Obama administration’s divisive pay equity initiative stirred regrets, she told Law360. Lipnic, who ceded the wheel to former Fortune 500 general counsel Janet Dhillon on May 15, recalled bringing workers’ advocates and employers together in 2017 to discuss the issue of pay equity. She said there “was not a lot of common ground” on the rule, which makes midsize and larger employers tell the EEOC how they pay workers of...

