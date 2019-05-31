Planning For DOL's Overtime Rules In A Tough Labor Climate

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT) -- On March 7, 2019, the U.S. Department of Labor announced its proposed regulations on overtime that would render more than 1 million new workers eligible for overtime pay. Coupled with a historically tight labor market, this new rule has the potential to place even greater strain on employers already struggling to attract and retain new talent for their respective workforces. The Fair Labor Standards Act requires most employers to pay most employees overtime premium pay at least 1.5 times their regular rate of pay for any hours worked over 40 in a week. Section 13(a)(1) of the FLSA, referred to as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS