Bankrupt Coal Co. Can't Kill Benefits, Funds Tell High Court

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Two health benefit funds for retired coal miners have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an Eleventh Circuit ruling that allowed a bankrupt coal company to sell its assets to entities that refused to fund the ex-miners’ benefits, saying those obligations can’t be erased in bankruptcy court. The premiums assessed of coal companies to fund miners’ benefits are taxes, and the federal Anti-Injunction Act should thwart companies’ attempts to dodge taxes in court, the United Mine Workers of America Combined Benefit Fund and United Mine Workers of America 1992 Benefit Plan argued Friday in their petition for Supreme Court review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS