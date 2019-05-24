Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bankrupt Coal Co. Can't Kill Benefits, Funds Tell High Court

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Two health benefit funds for retired coal miners have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an Eleventh Circuit ruling that allowed a bankrupt coal company to sell its assets to entities that refused to fund the ex-miners’ benefits, saying those obligations can’t be erased in bankruptcy court.

The premiums assessed of coal companies to fund miners’ benefits are taxes, and the federal Anti-Injunction Act should thwart companies’ attempts to dodge taxes in court, the United Mine Workers of America Combined Benefit Fund and United Mine Workers of America 1992 Benefit Plan argued Friday in their petition for Supreme Court review...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3422 Bankruptcy Appeals Rule 28 USC 158

Date Filed

May 24, 2019

