HHS Sued Again Over Worker 'Conscience' Rule For Abortions

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was hit Tuesday with another lawsuit challenging a rule meant to shield health care providers from having to take part in procedures like abortions if they have moral or religious objections. The complaint from a host of plaintiffs — including Santa Clara County, doctors and medical professional associations — took aim at the so-called Protecting Statutory Conscience Rights in Health Care final rule, saying it flouted the U.S. Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act. The suit, announced on Tuesday by Lambda Legal and other groups, said the rule allows for a much wider net...

