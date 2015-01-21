Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Pa. Judge Slams LabMD For Asking To Delay Defamation Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge chided LabMD Inc. Tuesday for seeking to delay a long-running federal defamation case by another 10 months with an emergency motion filed late on Memorial Day, and instead gave the company until June 14 to complete the deposition of a whistleblower and until July 1 for all other discovery.

In two brief orders that appeared only on the case’s docket Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly denied LabMD’s request to extend discovery in its case against cybersecurity firm Tiversa Holding Corp. by another 10 months in order to coordinate a witness’s deposition for the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 21, 2015

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular