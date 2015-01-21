Pa. Judge Slams LabMD For Asking To Delay Defamation Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge chided LabMD Inc. Tuesday for seeking to delay a long-running federal defamation case by another 10 months with an emergency motion filed late on Memorial Day, and instead gave the company until June 14 to complete the deposition of a whistleblower and until July 1 for all other discovery. In two brief orders that appeared only on the case’s docket Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly denied LabMD’s request to extend discovery in its case against cybersecurity firm Tiversa Holding Corp. by another 10 months in order to coordinate a witness’s deposition for the case...

