Lewis Brisbois Won't Be Booted From Newman U. Title IX Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has barred three Lewis Brisbois lawyers from working for Newman University in a former school employee's suit alleging he was fired for investigating Title IX complaints at the school, but she found that disqualifying the firm as a whole wasn't appropriate. In her order Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Teresa J. James disqualified attorneys Jeremy K. Schrag, Christina M. Guerin and Laura J. Anson from John Walker's suit accusing Newman of violating Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. However, the judge denied Walker's bid to disqualify Alan R. Rupe without prejudice, finding that the request didn't pass...

