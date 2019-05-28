Ill. Legislature Votes To Put Progressive Tax Plan On Ballot

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Voters will decide in November 2020 if Illinois should switch from a flat to a graduated personal income tax after the General Assembly voted to allow the plan, the top priority of the state's governor, to go on the ballot. Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked lawmakers Monday after the General Assembly voted to put a constitutional amendment on the November 2020 ballot to switch the state to a graduated income tax. (AP) Following similar action by the Senate on May 1, the Illinois House voted on Monday to move SJRCA 1, a constitutional amendment that would allow the switch, on the November 2020...

