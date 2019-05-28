Investors Challenge Babcock & Wilcox Equity Transfers

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of shareholders sued energy technology and engineering firm Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise Inc.'s directors Tuesday, claiming that they provided insufficient information about a series of equity transactions that an investor asserts could transfer the company's ownership to two investment firms. Stockholder Karen Price sued on behalf of a putative group of stockholders challenging a proposed $50 million rights offering at 30 cents per share that would be used to pay debt owed to B. Riley Financial Inc.; the exchange of $35 million of debt owed to Vintage Capital Management LLC for Babcock common stock at 30 cents per...

