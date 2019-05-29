Hogan Lovells Adds Akin Gump Restructuring Atty In LA

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has bolstered its expanding Los Angeles office with the addition of restructuring and insolvency partner David Simonds, who has 25 years of experience representing parties on all sides of bankruptcy proceedings. Simonds joined the firm on Tuesday, after 15 years as a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Hogan Lovells announced. In a phone interview Wednesday, Simonds said he came to Hogan Lovells because it was showing a significant commitment to California, particularly in his own practice area, and he saw an opportunity to build his practice in L.A. A graduate of New York University School...

