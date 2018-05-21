Ex-Real Estate Co. Worker Sanctioned In Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday agreed to sanction a former employee of a Pennsylvania-based real estate management company in its suit claiming she stole trade secrets, finding that she withheld information she allegedly took from company offices and also wiped metadata from her laptop. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lynne A. Sitarski granted International Financial Company LLC’s motion to sanction ex-worker Odara Jabali-Jeter in its suit claiming she put company information on her own flash drives and used it to form her competing real estate management company. The magistrate judge said that Jabali-Jeter not only withheld electronic information located on flash drives...

