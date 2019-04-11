Craig's Emails Take Center Stage In Foreign Agent Act Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday laid out some of the evidence behind allegations that former Skadden partner Gregory Craig lied to avoid an obligation to register as a foreign agent, including an email in which prosecutors say he misled the firm’s general counsel. Ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig is accused of failing to register as a foreign agent. (AP) Craig was accused last month of concealing his alleged role in former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort’s lobbying work for a Ukranian political party. Craig maintains he was never required to register his work connected with a 2012 report about a political rival of...

