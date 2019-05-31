What To Know About China's New Cybersecurity Inspections

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT) -- In November 2018, China introduced new provisions — "Regulations on Internet Security Supervision and Inspection by Public Security Organs" — to a previously enacted cybersecurity law from 2017. These provisions allow, among other things, Chinese state agencies to perform remote penetration tests on any organization operating in China that conducts internet-related business and uses more than five internet-connected computers. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security is responsible for conducting the remote penetration tests. The MPS also now has the authority to conduct in-person network security inspections, search for content that is prohibited in China and prosecute unlawful content possession, copy user...

