Spirit Airlines Looks To Duck Anti-Semitic Harassment Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines has urged a Florida federal court to dismiss a New York couple's suit accusing the carrier of anti-Semitic harassment, arguing the family had been escorted off a plane by police and banned from the airline because of their belligerent behavior and refusal to cooperate with crew instructions. Spirit told the court that the claims of anti-Semitic harassment made by Orthodox Jewish couple Yisroel Sternberg and Chana Beck rely entirely on an alleged stray comment from an unidentified individual, who allegedly told the couple while he was exiting the plane that he had heard a crew member refer to them...

