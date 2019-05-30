Japan's Whaling Plans Risk Int'l Trade Pushback

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- In late December 2018, Japan announced that it was withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission, and would "resume commercial whaling" from July 2019.[1] On its face, the announcement seemed to defy the last half-century's trend of international opinion strongly disfavoring whale hunting. Indeed, the withdrawal from the IWC meant Japan would no longer be bound by the IWC's longstanding moratorium on whaling. Japan's announcement contained an important caveat, however. According to its spokesman, once it withdraws from the IWC, it will "cease the take of whales in the Antarctic Ocean/the Southern Hemisphere," meaning that its whaling would be limited to its...

