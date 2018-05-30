Judge Was 'Inappropriate' But Is Still Immune, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A former Michigan state judge recorded degrading the counsel in a case over which he was presiding acted inappropriately, but judicial immunity spares him from the suit resulting from his conduct, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday. While overseeing a suit in which financial services firm HLV LLC sought to collect a $600,000 debt from ELC Leasing, Van Buren County Circuit Judge Paul Hamre was recorded degrading HLV's counsel with ELC's attorneys, according to court filings. But in the subsequent suit in which HLV accused Judge Hamre and ELC's attorneys of conspiring to deprive it of its due process rights, a Michigan federal court...

