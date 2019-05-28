Split 6th Circ. Blames Fifth Third For Ambiguous APR Terms

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit revived a proposed class action Tuesday alleging Fifth Third Bank falsely advertised advance cash loans as having a 120% annual percentage rate when it could be as high as 3,650%, faulting the lower court's conclusion that the bank’s contractual definition of APR is not ambiguous. In a 19-page published opinion, a majority panel held that a lower court erred in dismissing a breach of contract claim under Ohio state law against Fifth Third. The bank’s contract for its Early Access cash loan program has two different definitions of APR — one that describes APR as being “expressed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS