Electric Co. Can't Sidestep Union Contract, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board correctly held that an electrical contractor was tardy in withdrawing from a multiemployer collective bargaining association and illegally refused to honor a collective bargaining agreement the association subsequently struck with a workers' union, the Third Circuit has ruled. In a 2-0 decision, the Third Circuit on Tuesday enforced a June 2017 NLRB decision that Midland Electrical Contracting Corp. improperly withdrew from a collective bargaining association known as the Building Industry Electrical Contractors Association, which represented the electrical contractor in collective bargaining talks with a local chapter of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America....

