A Preview Of The Retirement Plan That Could Become Law

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- After years of discussing major retirement plan changes, Congress seems poised to act. On May 23, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019 (H.R. 1994) — the SECURE Act — with broad bipartisan support in a 417-3 vote. The retirement plan industry also strongly supports the SECURE Act. The SECURE Act was sponsored by the House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., with bipartisan co-sponsors. The Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved the SECURE Act on April 2, 2019, but the full House vote was held up due to...

