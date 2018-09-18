PTAB Defends Denying Samsung's Challenge To Uniloc IP

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said it isn't setting "dangerous precedent" by refusing to take up Samsung's duplicative challenge to a Uniloc human activity monitoring patent. The board shot down Samsung Electronics America Inc.'s rehearing bid Tuesday, saying all claims at issue are already being reviewed in earlier inter partes reviews requested by Apple Inc. and HTC Corp. The PTAB said its analysis when denying Samsung's petition was sufficient, as it namely needed to consider whether the other instituted challenges were similar enough. "Our decision does just that, providing an extensive explanation of why the prior art, argument, and grounds raised in...

