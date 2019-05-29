Breaking Down The Proposal For A Patent Eligibility Revamp

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- From discarding U.S. Supreme Court rules on what can be patented to adding language that could cause current fights to resurface in new forms, a draft bill to rewrite patent eligibility law would shake up the patent world if enacted. Here's a look at the key provisions. Following months of closed-door meetings with industry groups, a draft bill was unveiled last week. It was crafted by a group of lawmakers including two U.S. senators who have complained that the current law on which inventions are eligible for patents under Section 101 of the Patent Act has resulted in too many patents...

