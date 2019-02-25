Trump Fights Class Cert. In Suit Saying He Paid Women Less

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's attorneys urged a Florida federal court Tuesday not to certify a class of women who say they were underpaid while working on his presidential campaign, arguing that the sole evidence for the allegations are unsupported declarations and miscalculated wage data. Trump said that in order to get certification, plaintiff Alva Johnson needs to supply evidence to show both that there are other similarly situated individuals and that those similarly situated individuals want to opt into the lawsuit. But in this case, she has done neither, according to Trump. "Here, the declarations proffered with plaintiff's motion do not even mention...

