Winston, Wachtell Steer Morningstar's $669M Deal For DBRS

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based investment research provider Morningstar on Wednesday said it has agreed to pay $669 million to acquire private equity-backed credit ratings agency DBRS in a deal steered by Winston & Strawn LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz.

According to Morningstar Inc.'s statement, the independent investment research company plans to fund the deal for Toronto-based DBRS — which the statement touts as "the world's fourth-largest credit ratings agency" — through debt and cash. The terms of the deal, Morningstar said, also include a new credit facility that will be placed when the deal closes.

The deal is expected to close in the third...

