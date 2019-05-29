Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pension Funds Ink $239M Settlement To Exit Danish Tax Row

Law360, London (May 29, 2019, 6:41 PM BST) -- Dozens of U.S. pension plans have struck a $239 million settlement with the Danish tax authority ending a legal battle over dividend taxes, even as the agency's massive refund fraud fight against businesses and individuals rumbles on in the U.S. and U.K. 

Denmark's Customs and Tax Administration and U.S. pension plans signed a $239 million settlement Tuesday in New York, ending a legal battle over dividend taxes. (AP) Denmark’s Customs and Tax Administration — known by the acronym SKAT — said Wednesday that 61 pension plans had agreed to pay back tax refunds handed out in connection with dividends between 2012 and...

