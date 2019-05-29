University of California Gets 5th CRISPR Patent

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a fifth patent to the University of California and its partners covering the breakthrough gene-editing system CRISPR-Cas9. U.S. Patent No. 10,301,651 covers a "toolset for controlling gene expression" where researchers can "tune" genes up or down, UC said Tuesday. The USPTO granted it to UC, the University of Vienna and French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier. "Today's patent further builds on the numerous CRISPR-Cas9 techniques covered by UC's patents and the university is committed to ensuring the technology is used to benefit society," Eldora L. Ellison of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox PLLC, who handles...

