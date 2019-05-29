Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

UK Rail Ticket Provider Trainline Seeks $95M London IPO

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Private-equity backed ticketing app Trainline said Wednesday it expects to raise about £75 million ($95 million) in an initial public offering likely to price in June on the London Stock Exchange, a move the company hopes will fuel its growth.

Trainline said the offering will include new shares issued by the company in addition to shares offered by existing shareholders. The total offering will amount to 25% of the company’s shares. Trainline said the IPO share price will be determined after a book-building process.

The IPO will also include an over-allotment option equal to 15% of the total number of shares...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Companies

Most Popular