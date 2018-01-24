No Tolling For Calif. Bitcoin Fraud Suit, Mt. Gox Founder Says

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The founder of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox hit back against an investor's lawsuit Tuesday, arguing that class action claims filed in Illinois do not toll the time limits for filing nearly identical claims in California. Mark Karpeles said that contrary to the contentions of investor and bitcoin buyer Joseph Lack, the statute of limitations on his claims related to the exchange’s collapse was up by the time he filed suit in California last year. Just because Lack was part of a group that timely filed suit in Illinois in 2014 doesn’t mean that he can now ignore the statute of...

